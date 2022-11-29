SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Everson Museum of Art is hosting its 36th annual Central New York holiday tradition, The Festival of Trees and Light on December 3 through 17!

If you and your family want to attend, prices include $5 for children 12 years old and under and $10 for adults.

This year, festivalgoers can expect more performances and activities than ever. There will be a wide variety of trees, wreaths, and other seasonal items available for purchase at the Museum gift shop.

The gift shop will have plenty to choose from for holiday gifts for everyone in your family. This year’s sponsors include Sedgwick Business Interiors, Thrivent, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, Gerharz Equitment, Inc., Ethan Allen, One Digital Health and Benefits, Keybank and WRVO Public Media.

The schedule can be found on Everson’s 2022 Festival of Trees & Light events page.

To buy tickets, click here.

The Everson Museum is also looking for holiday donations as well as individual performers for the festival.

If you’re interested in becoming a holiday item contributor, you can fill out this form, and if you are interested in performing, you can fill out this form.