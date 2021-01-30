Everson Museum hosts virtual art activity this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a safe, winter activity to enjoy with your family this weekend, the Everson Museum has you covered.

The museum will be hosting a virtual talk and introduce the ancient Japanese style of art called Ikebana.

It features flower arranging that’s associated with a meditative quality.

The Zoom is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this afternoon and the discussion will be led by Jia Man, Japanese and Chinese instructor of Foreign Language at Le Moyne College. Tickets for members are $16 and non-member tickets are $20.