Everson Museum of Art appoints new chair and board members

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Everson Museum of Art announced on Tuesday three new appointments to its board of trustees and a new board director.

Bishop Dr. H. Bernard Alex, Daniela (Savinelli) Molta, and Damien Vallelonga complete the group of 25 trustees who guide Emerson in their endeavors. These include the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of a new café, and planning for a new sculpture park.

The new café will be named “Louise” after current board member Louise Rosenfield, who donated more than 3,000 functional ceramic works. These ceramic pieces will be used in the café. Louise Rosenfield will also transition from honorary member to a voting board member.

Additionally, Craig M Boise, Dean of Syracuse Law School, will take over as board chair. He has served on the board since 2017.

“The Everson is a cornerstone of the Syracuse arts and culture community, and I’m pleased to continue my engagement with Board of Trustees as chair,” said Boise. “I look forward to building on our growing reputation—locally and nationally, leveraging art to celebrate human diversity, and building community in Syracuse and across the region.”