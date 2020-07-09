Everson Museum of Art to reopen in August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Everson Museum of Art has announced its plans to reopen in August.

The doors will open for members on August 1 and to the general public on August 2.

The museum is also waiving all admission fees for the entire month of August and offering pay-what-you-wish admission.

All staff members and visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will be available and the building will be cleaned and disinfected daily.