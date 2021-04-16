Everson Museum offering free admission with proof of COVID vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Everson Museum is rolling out a whole spring and summer program, and they’ve got a unique way for visitors to pay for admission…with a vaccine.

The Everson will allow patrons into the museum for free with proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to encourage people to get out there, get vaccinated, get those shots in your arms and come out and enjoy art,” said Elizabeth Dunbar, the Everson Museum’s director and CEO. “So anything we can do to promote public wellness and health and a healthy dose of art to go along with it.”

The Everson has a pair of new exhibits for people to check out along with summer camp programs for kids.

