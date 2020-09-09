Everson Museum Votes To Deaccession Pollock Painting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Everson Museum Board of Directors made a decision to permanently remove one painting and make way for more, as part of a larger commitment to encourage diversity and inclusion in the arts.

The Jackson Pollock painting titled ‘Composition, 1946’ was donated to the museum in 1991 by Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman. The endeavor is part of a larger effort to refine and diversify its collection and make way for artworks by artists of color, women and other underrepresented artists.

To learn more about the work of the museum visit, Everson.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

