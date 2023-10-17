GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Special Olympics are coming to the North Country once again this year. The Special Olympics New York Fall Games will draw 800 athletes and coaches to Glens Falls, Lake George, Saratoga Springs, and more from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 19-21. From a youth summit for current and future athletes to the thick of the games themselves, it’s a big weekend for the Glens Falls area.

The 2023 Special Olympics New York Fall Games schedule includes:

Thursday, Oct. 19

Statewide Athlete Leadership Council 12:15 – 3 p.m. Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls Athletes from around New York talk about athletic planning, operations, and life-skills development at Special Olympics New York



Friday, Oct. 20

Young Athletes Experience 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Morse Athletic Complex, 267 Sherman Ave., Queensbury Elementary school students, including those with and without disabilities, field trip to Morse Athletic Complex throughout the day to learn about Special Olympics New York’s Young Athletes Program Participating school districts include: Lake George Central School District: 10-11 a.m. Saratoga Springs Central School District: 11 a.m. – noon Queensbury Union Free School District: Noon – 1 p.m. Glens Falls City School District: 1-2 p.m.

Healthy Athletes Screenings 4:30 – 7 p.m. City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls Athletes participating in health screenings prior to the start of the weekend’s games; participants will be screened in dentistry, podiatry, emotional and behavioral health, and general health education

State Fall Games Opening Ceremonies 7-8 p.m. City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls Olympics kickoff including torch run, parade of athletes, and words from Special Olympics New York President Stacey Hengsterman, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, and athlete representatives



Saturday, Oct. 21

Special Olympics New York Fall Games competitions 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Games begin at locations across the greater Glens Falls area, including: Adirondack Sports Complex, 326 Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury – Bocce, Softball SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury – Cycling Brookhaven Golf Course, 333 Alpine Meadows Road, Porter Corners – Golf Cole’s Woods, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls – Cross-Country Running Morse Athletic Complex, 267 Sherman Ave., Queensbury – Soccer, Softball Skidmore College – Van Lennep Riding Center, 145 Daniels Road, Saratoga Springs – Equestrian

Fitness Performance Stations 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Morse Athletic Complex, Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury Performance stations will be kept active for athletes to learn about fitness and performance, with sessions on stretching, nutrition, hydration, and mindset



The Fall Games thrive on community support. Each year, the games run a 50/50 raffle with $10 tickets that help offset the costs of giving disabled athletes the time of their year.