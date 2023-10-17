GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Special Olympics are coming to the North Country once again this year. The Special Olympics New York Fall Games will draw 800 athletes and coaches to Glens Falls, Lake George, Saratoga Springs, and more from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 19-21. From a youth summit for current and future athletes to the thick of the games themselves, it’s a big weekend for the Glens Falls area.
The 2023 Special Olympics New York Fall Games schedule includes:
Thursday, Oct. 19
- Statewide Athlete Leadership Council
- 12:15 – 3 p.m.
- Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- Athletes from around New York talk about athletic planning, operations, and life-skills development at Special Olympics New York
Friday, Oct. 20
- Young Athletes Experience
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Morse Athletic Complex, 267 Sherman Ave., Queensbury
- Elementary school students, including those with and without disabilities, field trip to Morse Athletic Complex throughout the day to learn about Special Olympics New York’s Young Athletes Program
- Participating school districts include:
- Lake George Central School District: 10-11 a.m.
- Saratoga Springs Central School District: 11 a.m. – noon
- Queensbury Union Free School District: Noon – 1 p.m.
- Glens Falls City School District: 1-2 p.m.
- Healthy Athletes Screenings
- 4:30 – 7 p.m.
- City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
- Athletes participating in health screenings prior to the start of the weekend’s games; participants will be screened in dentistry, podiatry, emotional and behavioral health, and general health education
- State Fall Games Opening Ceremonies
- 7-8 p.m.
- City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
- Olympics kickoff including torch run, parade of athletes, and words from Special Olympics New York President Stacey Hengsterman, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, and athlete representatives
Saturday, Oct. 21
- Special Olympics New York Fall Games competitions
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Games begin at locations across the greater Glens Falls area, including:
- Adirondack Sports Complex, 326 Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury – Bocce, Softball
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury – Cycling
- Brookhaven Golf Course, 333 Alpine Meadows Road, Porter Corners – Golf
- Cole’s Woods, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls – Cross-Country Running
- Morse Athletic Complex, 267 Sherman Ave., Queensbury – Soccer, Softball
- Skidmore College – Van Lennep Riding Center, 145 Daniels Road, Saratoga Springs – Equestrian
- Fitness Performance Stations
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Morse Athletic Complex, Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury
- Performance stations will be kept active for athletes to learn about fitness and performance, with sessions on stretching, nutrition, hydration, and mindset
The Fall Games thrive on community support. Each year, the games run a 50/50 raffle with $10 tickets that help offset the costs of giving disabled athletes the time of their year.