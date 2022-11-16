SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions!

The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.”

The festivities will begin November 25 and last through December 24.

You can find out more and stay up to date with the on goings through the Downtown Committee’s social medias. They have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Through photos and videos, the community can preview shopping opportunities and holiday experiences for the whole family. In addition to daily social media highlights, our website provides detailed guides designed to help easily explore the holiday experience in downtown Syracuse,” said The Downtown Committee.

So what’s happening?

Holiday Pop-Up Shop Showcases locations to peruse and buy local, handmade craft and artisan items-truly unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else

Holiday Experiences Featuring a series of family-friendly experiences, with holiday events including The city of Syracuse Tree Lighting Menorah Lighting Traditions including the Gingerbread Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum Festival of Trees & Light at the Everson Museum of Art Special programs including Nutcracker Twist at the Landmark Theater

Downtown Deals Section You can find information about shopping deals and discounts taking place during the holiday season “Get all the gifts on your shopping list at a great price!”

Window Wonderland Walk & Contest For its 7th year! This event boosts festive spirits, entertains visitors and attracts new customers to experience the variety of retail offerings found in Downtown Syracuse This year, dozens of businesses will decorate their storefront windows, transforming them into engaging winter and holiday scenes This display will be revealed Friday, November 25



How to vote on the Official Window Wonderland Contest.

According to Downtown Committee, “Official Window Wonderland Contest Entry” sign signifies a storefront’s participation.

The community will be able to vote for their favorite displays through January 1, 2023.

A QR code displayed within participating businesses’ windows will take users directly to the link to vote.

Winning displays will be announced in the Downtown Committee’s News & Events newsletter on Tuesday, January 3.

The prize:

The business featuring the display with the most votes will receive a grand prize of $500

Second place will be awarded $250

Third place will get $100

Throughout the holiday season, the Downtown Committee’s Marketing and Communications team will electronically distribute holiday newsletters, highlighting specials at downtown businesses and all of the exciting holiday activities happening throughout downtown Syracuse.

The first will be sent out on November 22.

Those who are interested in subscribing, send an email to mail@downtownsyracuse.com.