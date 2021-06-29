Everything you need to know about the 2021 Utica Boilermaker race

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica’s Boilermaker Road Race will happen once more this year, and race officials have released details about the event that will take place on Sunday, October 10.

There are in-person and virtual options available for anyone interested in participating in either the 15K presented by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield or the Utica National 5K. Registration periods begin on July 1.

The 15K will have a capacity limit of 12,000 registrants, and the 5K will top out at 4,000. All registered runners must be vaccinated by September 22, 2021 in order to participate, with the exception of kids under 12 who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.

The registration periods are as follows:

Rollovers from 2020: July 1st, 12 p.m. – July 8, 12 p.m.

2020 Virtual Boilermaker Participants: July 9, 12 p.m. – July 15, 12 p.m.

Open Registration: July 16, 12 p.m.

Virtual Options: July 1, 12 p.m.

All registrations for the 2021 Boilermaker will close on Friday, October 1 or whenever race capacity limits are reached.

There will be a Saranac Post-Race-Party exclusively for registered runners after runners cross the finish line, and the MVHS Expo will be held in the former Macy’s at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.

Participants will be required to present proof of their vaccination and identity with a valid photo ID when they pick up their race packets at the Expo. Proof of vaccination will be accepted via the NYS Excelsior app, or with a hard copy vaccination card.