Everything you need to know before hitting the gym Monday

(WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers had to get creative with their workout plans, as gyms have been closed in the state for months. However, that will all change next week, as gyms will be allowed to reopen Monday as long as safety protocols are in place.

When it comes to allowing people back into the gym, the state isn’t playing around. There are several new rules you need to know about before hitting the weights again.

First things first, capacity must be capped at 33% and masks need to be worn at all times. For those who can’t wear a mask, the state recommends wearing a face shield.

You also have to sign in and out for contact tracing, and everyone will go through a health screening.

On the gym owner’s end, they need to attest to the health guidelines set by the state and get their inspections from the local health department, either before, or two weeks after re-opening.

Owners also need to make sure the equipment and the people are six feet apart. The equipment also needs to be cleaned after each use.

Communal showers, steam rooms and water fountains are not allowed, but water bottle refilling stations are.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says his team will start inspections on Monday.

“More importantly, they’ve been doing it in a safe way once they get open. That’s why we’ve seen every step of the way when we’ve re-opened the economy, the infection rate continues to go down,” McMahon said.

Both Onondaga and Madison counties will also be allowing fitness classes and group exercise activities. For those classes, gym owners need to make sure everyone is socially distant and wearing a mask.

A spokesperson for Ryan McMahon says so far, just under 90 gym owners in Onondaga County have “attested” to the state guidelines online. Once that’s submitted, their information is sent to the county so they can set up an appointment for an inspection.

