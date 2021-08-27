Evictions loom for renters as moratorium expiration nears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The federal eviction moratorium put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was supposed to protect renters until October 3, but the Supreme Court decided Thursday to block that effort.

That means it’s now crunch time for renters in New York State who have just four days before the state moratorium expires on August 31.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Governor Hochul released a statement saying in part:

“I am very disappointed in the Supreme Court’s appalling and insensitive ruling that eliminates a key line of defense for tenants facing housing insecurity during the ongoing pandemic, and we are exploring all options to further protect New Yorkers from eviction, including with the legislative leaders.” Governor Kathy Hochul

She later announced she is in talks with the Senate Majority Leader and the Assembly Leader about a special session to address the impending eviction crisis.

Susan Griffith, managing attorney at Legal Services of CNY said if nothing is done to extend the eviction moratorium in NYS, the floodgates will open on September 1, and eviction court proceedings will move forward.

Since December 2020, the federal government has allocated over $46 billion in rental relief to help renters and landlords who have been financially impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

However, according to new data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday, that money has been slow to actually get in the hands of those that need it most with just over $5 billion being released so far.

Governor Hochul said in her inaugural address to the people of New York that this situation is a top priority for her administration.

“I am not at all satisfied with the pace that this COVID relief is getting out the door,” she said. “I want the money out now, I want it out with no more excuses or delays.”

In order to get a hold of that money though, you have to go through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance unless you are a resident of Onondaga County.

Onondaga County is spearheading their own rental assistance program with the federal money that was allocated to them. To find out how to apply in Onondaga County, click here.

If you’re a resident living outside of Onondaga County, you have to go through the state to apply. You can visit their website here to find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.

If you are facing eviction you may qualify for free legal counsel. You can call Legal Services of CNY at 866-475-9967 to find out.