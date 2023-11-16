CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cicero Police Department was sent to the Wendy’s on East Circle Drive, in Cicero on Nov. 15, around 5 p.m. They had received a report that a previous male employee was making death threats to current employees.

Police say the ex-employee, 28-year-old Saio Barzee, displayed a gun while threatening to kill the employees, and then left the scene.

However, Barzee is a parolee and was wearing a GPA ankle monitor.

Cicero Police along with assistance from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Parole were able to track down Barzee. They found him in the area of Raphael Ave. in Mattydale.

When he was located, he continued to run from the police. Barzee was eventually caught and taken into custody without incident.

During the incident a loaded Springfield 1911 handgun was recovered, according to Cicero Police.

Barzee was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Class A Misdemeanor

Menacing 2nd, class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class E Felony

He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment