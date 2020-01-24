Excedrin shortage continues, producer can’t say when it will return

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Excedrin has paused production on two of the most popular medications and the manufacturer hasn’t said when the medicine will be available again.

Manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline still has not said when the medicine will be available, which is making people wonder what they should do in the meantime.

The shortage is affecting millions of Americans and was first noticed in Central New York.

When Upstate Medical Center’s head pharmacist called GlaxoSmithKline, he was told the same details that were first reported on Monday. Due to “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weight ingredients,” the manufacturer is pausing production of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine.

A spokesperson told NewsChannel 9 that GlaxoSmithKline is working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. NewsChannel 9 checked in today and there has been no update to when the medicine will be available.

Luke Probst, the Upstate head pharmacist, said generic or house brand combinations of Excedrin’s ingredients – acetaminophen, asprin and caffeine – should do the trick.

To find a substitution that will work for you, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

