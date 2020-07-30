Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Makes Big Donation to Food Bank of CNY

The Food Bank of Central New York has seen a larger need than ever before amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between March 1st and June 30th alone, nearly 8.5 million pounds of food has been distributed to those in need and that’s just one third of the year. With such a strong demand, they need our help now more than ever and one local company is pitching in to help.

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield has made a $600,000 donation to pantries across Upstate New York. In the Syracuse region, that includes $170,000 to support the Food Bank of Central New York. The support will help provide nutritious food to more than 159,000 individuals throughout eight counties.

The local nonprofit health insurer employs 3,500 workers right here in Upstate New York and they’re goal is to provide good health and quality of live to local communities. With their help, they hope that they can make an impact in fighting hunger here in Central New York.