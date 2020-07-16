Excellus BlueCross BlueShield makes donations to food banks, pantries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided $600,000 in financial support to local food banks and food pantries as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ability to earn a paycheck and feed a family are at risk for many people because of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. A growing number of people in our community are facing food insecurity. Good health begins with good food. We saw an opportunity to help by supporting food banks and food pantries that are under pressure because of the increased need in our communities. Excellus BCBS Regional President Mark Muthumbi

In the Syracuse region, $170,000 was given to the Food Bank of Central New York. $105,000 will be used in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Chenango counties.

The remainder of the money will be used in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties.

These donations are part of a larger commitment by the company to spend more than $162 million to help those affected by the pandemic.