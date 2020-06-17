Excelsior College launches graduate program in Cannabis Control

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Excelsior College announced the launch of a graduate certificate program in Cannabis Control on Wednesday. The three-course, nine-credit professional certificate will help support workers in the marijuana industry.
Experts predict legal cannabis will be worth $73 billion by 2025, and many expect employment opportunities to keep up with those high revenues. Still, the rapidly expanding industry is so new, its product remains mostly illegal in New York, except for medicinal users.
Excelsior’s Cannabis Control graduate certificate aims to offer rigorous online classes that support a diverse selection of students. Because of the complex regulatory environment, coursework will also be diverse, aligned with business, public administration, health science, and criminal justice curricula.
