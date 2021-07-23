Excitement building with Great New York State Fair just 4 weeks away

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On June 14, Governor Cuomo announced the New York State Fair will go on at full capacity.

“We’ve basically taken about eight months of planning and crammed it into 60 days,” said New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner, “But we’re going to get to the finish line.”

Crews are working around the clock to ensuring opening day on August 20th is a success. This year will already have a different feel – for starters it will be 18 days.

A number of vendors including some big names like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Bakers Chicken Coop have opted out.

“Right now we have about 65 vendors that have pulled out, so it’s about 10-percent. We have a little over 10-percent of our vendors. Just to put that into perspective, we usually lose about five-percent a year because of retirement, they go to other places. So we’re not far off from that number at this point,” Waffner explained.

If you have a fair favorite that’s not here this year, Waffner said there are other options.

“We usually have multiples of everything here,” Waffner said. “Certainly, the Gianelli stand wasn’t the only one selling Gianelli sausage. Tully’s wasn’t the only one selling chicken tenders. We have several ShamWow vendors. So whatever your favorite thing is, we probably have something to replace it with.”

Despite some losses, they have had some additions.

“This year we have more acts, national touring acts, than we’ve ever had and we’re spending about four million dollars on those national touring acts. For three bucks you get to watch two of them a day at least two of them a day,” Waffner said.

Day one of this year’s Great New York State Fair is fast approaching. If you make it on any of the 18 days, Waffner said you’ll find something to enjoy from the food to the animals to the rides.

Some fair trivia for you: This is only the second time in its history, the fair has been shut down and then reopened. The other time was World War II.

