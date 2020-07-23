Executive Director of Downtown Committee of Syracuse talks about generating business in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- It's no surprise that bars, which were closed for months, and bowling alleys, which are still closed, are struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic. What may surprise many people is that pediatricians and their staffs are losing money and struggling to survive as well.

Three pediatricians gathered at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital to ask the government and insurance companies for help, as the pandemic scares parents away from bringing their children in for visits.