Executive Director of Downtown Committee of Syracuse talks about generating business in the city

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Merike Treier, executive director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, on Thursday about generating business in Syracuse.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected