Executive order could force NYers to lose sick leave after traveling

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new state order requiring 14-days of quarantine after traveling to a state with a high coronavirus infection rate could impact New Yorkers’ benefits.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have imposed two weeks of quarantine for anyone arriving from eight states that are at high risk for the coronavirus.

The order also states that New Yorkers who take non-work related trips to the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas and then return would lose their sick leave and paid benefits.

The new orders are being sent to all airports to make travelers aware of the new consequences.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected