Exelon to perform public notification system test on December 1 at 1 p.m

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, December 1 at 1 p.m., Exelon Generation will perform a test of its 40 sirens. The 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius surrounding Scriba’s nuclear plants will sound for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren testing may also occur during the day.
Exelon Generation tests the sirens on a monthly and bi-annual basis to ensure public safety.
This will only be a test, so the public doesn’t need to do anything.
