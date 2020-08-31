Exit portals starting to change at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some changes are coming to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
Work has begun to change the exit portals, sometimes referred to as the Sci-Fi Tubes.
They said they are building a more modern and efficient exit system for passengers.
The work is beginning in Terminal B where Delta and United Airlines are located.
Passengers can expect a shorter trip to exit to the public side.
