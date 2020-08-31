Exit portals starting to change at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some changes are coming to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Work has begun to change the exit portals, sometimes referred to as the Sci-Fi Tubes.

They said they are building a more modern and efficient exit system for passengers.

The work is beginning in Terminal B where Delta and United Airlines are located.

Passengers can expect a shorter trip to exit to the public side.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected