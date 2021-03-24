Expanded tax credits now available through NY State of Health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday expanded tax credits will be available through NY State of Health, New York’s health plan marketplace. The expansion will result in more New Yorkers being eligible for financial assistance and reducing health insurance premiums in New York State.

Through the American Rescue Plan, increased tax credits are available to more than 150,000 consumers who are already enrolled in health insurance coverage, which lowers health care costs. Governor Cuomo also announced that the 2021 Open Enrollment Period will be extended to December 31, beyond the original May 15 extension.

“Access to high-quality affordable health insurance is crucial at any time, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more important to make sure New Yorkers are insured in case they face the virus or other health issues,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the availability of increased tax credits and the extended Open Enrollment Period, health insurance premiums will be reduced for more New Yorkers than ever before. I encourage anyone who needs health insurance to sign up through NY State of Health.”

Beginning in early April, enhanced federal tax credits will be available for low- and moderate-income consumers (income up to $51,040 for individuals and $104,800 for a family of four) to lower the cost of Qualified Health Plans.

Individuals already enrolled through NY State of Health at these income levels will be notified to visit NY State of Health, call the NY State of Health Customer Service Center, or contact a certified NY State of Health assistor to update their information. Consumers who complete their updated enrollment in April will receive a premium invoice from their health plan that reflects the lowered premium amount beginning in May.

By June, the system will update to automatically apply the enhanced tax credits without the consumer needing to take any action to receive them. Also that month, NY State of Health will update its system so that higher income consumers (income above $51,040 for individuals and $104,800 for a family of four) can access the federal tax credits. Consumers at these income levels were not previously eligible for tax credits.

Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs, including Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus, can enroll year-round. As always, consumers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at 1-855-355-5777, or by connecting with a free enrollment assistor.