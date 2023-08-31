SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Noah Kahan is set to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. people should expect heavy traffic and busy parking at the Fairgrounds as the concert overlaps with the New York State Fair.

The Orange Lot is set to be closed on Friday from approximately 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with concert parking later in the day. VIP and Premier parkers will still have access to the Orange Lot during this time.

Once the Orange Lot reopens fairgoers and concertgoers will have access to all fair lots.

Drop-off and pick-up are also available for concertgoers in the Pink Lot, which is approximately a 7 to 10-minute walk away from the main gate.

A shuttle will also be offered for people attending the concert from the NYS Fair Main Gate.

VIP/Premier parking lots for the concert will open at 5 p.m. Gates for the show will open at 6:30 p.m.