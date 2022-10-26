SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With President Joe Biden’s visit to Central New York on Thursday, many of you are calling and emailing the Your Stories team wondering about traffic patterns, road closures, and what areas you might need to avoid.

Some of you are even curious about how to get the best view of the Commander-in-Chief as he travels through Onondaga County.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Secret Service, the agency in charge of President Biden’s visit. Details were not shared about the president’s visit for security purposes.

New York State Police, one of the law enforcement agencies assisting with security and traffic flow, said drivers should expect delays on I-81 and I-481 between 2:00 and 5:00 Thursday afternoon.

Plans for any presidential visit are intricate. Secret Service and law enforcement agencies are prepping to protect President Biden as his motorcade makes its way from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to the Onondaga Community College Campus.

Drivers can expect several road closures and blocked bridges all over Syracuse and Onondaga County. Some of the closures will only be temporary and reopen soon as the president’s motorcade passes by.

A Centro Bus spokesperson says he anticipated buses not being able to access the OCC campus for much of Thursday.

The one Centro line affected is the South Avenue OCC route. That bus will operate Thursday, but will not go all the way to campus.