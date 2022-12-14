HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is calling out Colgate University for their “cruel and unethical experiments.”

In multiple research projects, Colgate researchers have studied dozens of birds and squirrels that were caught in the wild, used in experiments and then killed.

The Physician’s Committee is a national nonprofit from Washington D.C. with more than 17,000 doctor members.

They say that the school studies violate ethical principles on the use of animals for research, which call for projects to be designed “on the basis of relevance to human or animal health, advancement of knowledge, or the good of society.”

In one experiment that happened between 2017-2018 and was published in the Journal of Avian Biology, Cornell University measured “temperature resiliency” in birds, chickadees and rock pigeons that were trapped and placed in chambers that were heated to 91.4 F.

Birds assigned to the “chronic treatment group” underwent the heat-shock procedure over several days. After the experiment, all of the birds “were sacrificed … using CO2,” which causes pain and distress in animals and leads to suffocation.

In another study by the same researcher, songbirds were also placed in a chamber except in even more extreme temperatures at 109.4 F for 24 hours in an attempt to induce heat shock. After the experiment, the birds were killed by cervical dislocation, or when the birds’ necks are essentially broken.

The following year, in a 2019 experiment, 10 black-capped chickadees and 10 dark-eyed juncos were trapped for use in behavioral experiments that occurred for up to a year before the birds were killed and their brains were studied.

Lastly in May 2021, another Colgate University researcher trapped 24 wild Eastern gray squirrels and 12 wild fox squirrels in several locations, including Colgate University lands and the Beattie Reserve, which actually is a “dedicated wilderness area.”

Paperwork from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation involving the researcher revealed that after the squirrels were trapped, they were used in a test to measure their aggressiveness and social behavior. Afterward, they were killed so that their brains could be removed and examined.

The Physicians Committee sent a letter to Colgate University President Brian W. Casey on December 12, 2022 asking the school to suspend experiments using wild-caught animals and implement a policy prohibiting the use of wild-caught animals in future research.

The letter requested that Colgate investigate its Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC), and train scientists, students and IACUC members on modern new-approach experiment methods.

“Colgate University is demonstrating a troubling pattern of using wild-caught animals for cruel experiments that violate fundamental ethical principles,” said Janine McCarthy, science policy program manager at the Physicians Committee. “Removing birds from their natural habitat and baking them in an oven for 24 hours to mimic climate change is barbaric and absurd,” she said. “These deadly experiments have no translation to conditions birds face in the wild and should have never been approved by Colgate’s ethics committee.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association has said it is difficult to evaluate the humaneness of some of the procedures, such as the songbird study, as it does not cause the animal to become immediately unconscious.