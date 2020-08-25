Experts anticipate local governments to cut services and avoid raising taxes in budgets

(WSYR-TV) — Local governments across New York State are still holding out hope that they will receive funding from the next federal stimulus but as the clock keeps ticking, state aid looks more and more like a cut instead of a withholding.

Municipalities are expected to face a 20% cut in aid from the state. In Syracuse, Mayor Ben Walsh announced millions in cuts, affecting every aspect of the city’s operations.

While Syracuse’s fiscal year started in July, many other cities whose fiscal years align with the calendar year are developing their proposed budgets now. Experts anticipate a similar theme as Syracuse, with the biggest cuts being reductions in services. Taxes seem to be one of the last things governments will turn to in order to fill the gap.

“There’ll start to be an impact on property tax collections as people start to challenge the assessment on their property, especially commercial properties as their value has declined,” said Executive Director of New York Conference of Mayors, Peter Baynes. “I do think you’ll see more municipalities go over the tax cap, but I don’t think it’ll be as big a spike as some people suspect, just because again, they don’t want to hurt the local economy any more than it’s already been hurt by the pandemic.”

The tax cap is lower this year than it was last year, sitting at less than 2%.