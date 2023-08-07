CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Its been a harsh summer for motorcycle riders, with three more bad wrecks happening over the weekend.

It’s prime time for motorcyclists in Central New York. AAA of Western and Central New York is urging caution, with deadly motorcycle crashes being on the rise in recent years.

“In 2021 we saw over 5,900 motorcyclists were killed in crashes just in 2021, and that was a 9% increase from 2020, and in 2021, motorcycle fatalities were actually 14 percent of all crashes,” said Valerie Puma, Communications Specialist for AAA Western and Central New York.

Just this past weekend, three accidents involving motorcycles were reported. Two of them happening in Syracuse, the other in DeWitt. There isn’t a clear answer for what’s causing the crashes.

“There are a lot of different variables. It could be that the motorcyclist themselves. Maybe they are going from lane to lane and they’re not using their turn signals, or they are going in between vehicles, or maybe they are just not visible enough,” said Puma.

Speeding, alcohol and drugs are also leading factors.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says 70% of accidents happen in intersections.

“You want to make sure that you’re visible, go the speed limit, you don’t need to be flying through the intersections or flying down the highway. You want to make sure you’re coming home safe at the end of the day,” said Puma.

Come this fall, you’ll start to see less motorcyclists on the road. But AAA says you could see some riders up until the first snowfall.