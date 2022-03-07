(WSYR-TV) — With spring right around the corner, you’re running out of time for winter activities like snowmobiling. This weekend, free snowmobiling will be offered for out-of-state visitors. But before you hop on for a ride, experts are urging you to use caution.

Grab the helmet, and make sure your snowmobile is ready for a safe ride. But before you head out, check the weather.

“It potentially can be a little tricky that you’ll go from snow to ice as you are riding along, and control of your sled will be different,” says Dominic Jacangelo

The New York State Snowmobile Association says underneath snow trails is ice, creating dangerous conditions. So be ready for any type of ride.

“We encourage riders to carry a first aid kit, a flashlight, a little pocket tool, a cell phone is very helpful,” says Jacangelo.

Make sure you are appropriately dressed while you’re breezing through the trails, but not so fast!

“Speeding or going too fast for conditions is the number one cause of all accidents and all fatalities,” says Jacangelo.

Experts say the safest place is on the trails, and your snowmobile must be registered. 10 to 14-year-olds can ride a snowmobile without a safety certificate only on private property that’s owned or leased by their parent or guardian.

Click here for more details on free snowmobiling.

Click here for more snowmobiling safety tips.