Explore and Visit Syracuse This Summer

Summer vacations aren’t what they used to be. With the global pandemic still hitting so many states hard, it’s difficult to know where to go to get away. For some, a vacation at home has been their best bet and believe it or not, Visit Syracuse President Danny Liedka says there is plenty to do right here in the city.

With safety guidelines in place, there are plenty of local attractions to enjoy from restaurants, parks and more, Liedka adds. To learn more about the adventures you can take in Syracuse visit Syracuse’s Central New York Welcome Center or find them online at VisitSyracuse.com.