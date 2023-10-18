Explore crafts and cuddle with dogs at the CNYSPCA on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Enjoy crafting and cuddles from pups at the CNYSPCA for their Crafts and Canine Cuddling event on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will include crafters and as many dogs as people can handle, including the beagles of Beagleville.

The event will be hosted at their facility at 5878 East Molloy Road in Syracuse and will feature 12 crafters to explore.

Courtesy of CNYSPCA

Guests can also stop by to meet and greet animals without needing an appointment or adoption application.

“The cool Fall weather has arrived and there is nothing that can warm you up quicker than cuddling with a dog or cat, playing with it for a few minutes and finding your forever friend, coach buddy or furry therapist,” said Troy Waffner, Director of CNYSPCA.

The events comes as many of the 61 beagles that were recently seized as part of a cruelty investigation will be available for adoption, and for guests to see.

“These adoption events really allow people to visit with and get to know the animals here in a much more natural environment – it is a huge difference to see a dog outside of their kennel because you get a real feel for them,” Waffner added.

In total, CNYSPCA currently has approximately 130 dogs and 50 cats along with several guinea pigs, rabbits and rats at their facility.