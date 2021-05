THERESA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police and the Theresa Fire Department in Jefferson County were called to an explosion at 41723 Shelley Road Friday night.

Officials say that two people were injured after the explosion. They say initial cause for both the explosion and subsequent fire appear to be a propane leak in the residence.

Both subjects were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still underway.