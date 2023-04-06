NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did any of your ancestors come to the U.S. through Ellis Island? Some 40 percent of Americans can trace at least one relative who crossed the Atlantic and sailed into New York harbor between the late 1800s and the 1950s.

Carrie Lazarus is one of them, and she has just returned from this Extraordinary place.

The trip to Ellis island is an experience in itself.

When the ferry approaches the statue of Liberty it takes your breath away, and takes your mind back in time to imagine what it was like for the 12 million immigrants after a long and grueling ocean voyage to be greeted by lady liberty.

Ellis island is now a museum, designed to trace the steps of the new arrivals.

Nearly every day for more than two decades, five thousand people would drop their bags and file into this great hall. They had to wait to be inspected by immigration officers and doctors who sometimes had only six seconds to scan each immigrant for disease and disability and potentially send them home.

The medical instruments are on display along with photos of those who were deported and those who were welcomed. Telegraphs are also displayed, telling families their loved ones made it to America.

So many Americans come to Ellis Island looking for records of their relative’s arrival, and Lazarus is one of them as the ship’s manifest confirmed her family came over with her mother and brothers.

Carrie says you should plan to spend about two hours at the Ellis Island museum. The Ferry also stops at Liberty Island.