BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A freshman at Christian Brothers Academy will look back on this first year of high school as a turning point, literally, in pursuit of her passion.

This young dancer has advanced in ways that are almost unheard of. Carrie Lazarus introduces us to Baldwinsville’s, Elizabeth Enck.

Most ballerinas start on point at 11 years old.

Elizabeth Enck didn’t try it until she turned 13.

“Is it as hard as it looks to be on point it kind of it really is yeah,” said Enck.

Enck is receiving a lot of recognition from her dance teachers.

“I decided that if I wanted to do something as difficult as this I should just try to dedicate every second I can to it,” she replied.

That dedication is already paying off. The ninth grader who dances at Ballet & Dance of Upstate NY was invited to the world’s largest student ballet competition, called Youth American Grand Prix.

Enck said, “You kind of try and look calm like you know what you’re doing and you kind of just let it go.”

Elizabeth started dancing when she was just two. At 14, she’s about to head to Florida for a summer program with the Sarasota Cuban ballet.

So what does dance give Enk?

“Dance gives me something to work for and something to look forward to because you can never be the perfect dancer. It keeps me on my toes, kind of literally keeps you on your toes,” she replied.

Elizabeth Enck, our Extraordinary Talent of the Week.