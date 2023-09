SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Competition is not just for athletes. Musicians put their playing up against their peers too. Carrie Lazarus has an update on a Fayetteville Manlius sophomore at his first international piano competition.

He’s our Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

He’s been playing piano for half his life, and Ethan Wong liked it from the start.

Ethan played in a competition this past summer and picked up a prize as he wowed the judges and audience.