SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Extraordinary Talent is a rising senior at Manlius Pebble Hill School.

When it came time to choose a musical instrument, Kari Maxian knew which instrument she wasn’t going to play.

The violin was too high-pitched. The cello was too big. She settled for the viola. Its sound is not too squeaky, and not too deep. It’s right in the middle. It has the Goldilocks sound. Right in the middle.

She has played with Symphoria, and just won the Orchestra’s concerto competition last spring. Ths winning prize was a chance to play as a soloist with professional musicians.

The audience had no idea the then eleventh grader had only one rehearsal under he belt with the orchestra. She missed the morning rehearsal because she was taking the A-C-T exam.

Kari’s one work to explain the experience–phenomenal.

