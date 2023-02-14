LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York is a great place for young musicians.

The quality of teachers and the opportunities here are extraordinary. Carrie Lazarus introduces us to a high school junior making the most of it.

You can’t miss it, the biggest, boldest instrument and Liverpool’s Aalia Rice says the bass sets the beat.

All the other instruments have to listen to the bass and keep the tempo and understand where they’re supposed to be.

For the past 3 years, Aalia has been keeping the tempo for the Symphoria young artist orchestra.

“It’s amazing. I feel like being in this orchestra has really helped me bring up my level and stuff getting more opportunities to play and do concerts and meet so many new people,” said Rice.

Aalia wants to play in a professional orchestra. She got a taste of it last month when the young artist orchestra played with Symphoria.

“It was so eye-opening to see what it’s like to be in a professional orchestra,” said Rice.

Aalia has been selected for all state and all county orchestras. When she’s not making music, she loves to paint,

“I feel like being able to express your inner humanity. Just like things you can’t really say out loud you have to show them through an unspoken language that’s why the arts are really important,” said Rice.

Aalia Rice, our Extraordinary Talent of the week

Carrie has a fund to help young musicians afford lessons and instruments. You can donate here.