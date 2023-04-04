BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last couple of months, we’ve been sharing some of the Extraordinary talents from area high school musicals.

Lazarus introduces another talent who’s a sophomore from Baldwinsville that has spent half her life performing.

She’s only 15 years old and Avery Medwid landed the lead role in “Little Women the Musical.”

Medwid’s been at home on the Baker High School stage since the second grade when she was cast in “Seussical the Musical.”

“Since then I’ve been kind of hooked and I just kept auditioning and auditioning and I fell in love with the art form even more. I’ve never wanted to do anything other than this. This is perfect for me and I love it,” said Medwid.

Medwid also loves dance. In between rehearsals for Little Women, she went to Niagara Falls to work with some of the best choreographers in the country.

“These are teachers who’ve been in the business for a while some are like backup dancers for very famous artists like Beyoncé,” said Medwid.

Medwid is sharing the role of Jo March with her best friend, Lundy. The music director thought the girls were each so talented he didn’t want to choose.

Medwid knows how rare that is and says she’ll be ready for the real world.

“Know that I’m gonna love myself at the end of the day if I just go in there and I do it. You have to keep pushing to get the experience and know it’s going to be fine.”

Avery Medwid, our Extraordinary Talent of the week.

Carrie is putting together a special edition of Extraordinary featuring some of the best high school musicals.

The show airs on April 19 at 7 pm here on NewsChannel 9.