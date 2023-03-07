SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s high school musical season, and at Baker High school in Baldwinsville, they are presenting Little Women, the musical.

Carrie Lazarus introduces us to one of the stars, and she’s only a sophomore.

Lundy Langstaff’s mom signed her up for a children’s theater program when she was in first grade.

“She was like ‘Lundy’s dramatic so I’m sure she’ll excel at this,’ I was a very dramatic kid,” said Langstaff.

Her mom was right, because Langstaff excels and loves the stage.

Langstaff also loves the people she’s met doing school musicals and she loves the people she becomes when she steps on stage: “Whatever’s happening in my personal life I can go on stage and rely on the character I’ve been working it’s kind of like an escape sort of I love that about theater,” said Langstaff.

Lundy also plays piano and writes songs. But musical theater is her passion, and she has long-term goals in the music industry, “I really would love to go on Broadway or perform theater professionally, like to make that kind of thing your job that would be ideal.”

She’s only 15 years old and there are lots more shows to do in Baldwinsville.

Little Women is extra special for Langstaff because she’s sharing the lead role with her best friend Avery.

Little Women opens Thursday night, March 9, at the high school.