MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He was born to play piano but it wasn’t until he’d been playing for many years that it became really fun. Carrie Lazarus introduces us to Nathan Liu, our extraordinary talent of the week.

His mother starting teaching him piano in kindergarten.

He was pitch-perfect just at five years old and now Liu’s a high school junior. That perfect pitch plus years of practice have earned him first place in piano competitions.

But it wasn’t until he discovered jazz that Liu really started to love piano.

“We are given the chords but when we’re soloing the melody is up to you,” said Liu. “My foot starts tapping like crazy, my leg bounces up and down, that’s how you know when you’re watching me during a concert that I’m really into it.”

Nathan’s also Into rock and roll. He plays in a band and he also plays the flute and is learning drums.

“Music is something everyone can understand, so when we all speak one language it connects us,” said Liu.

Nathan Liu, our extraordinary talent of the week. Carrie has a fund for Extraordinary talent who need help affording instruments. Click here to donate now.