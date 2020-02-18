‘Eyesore’ sign welcoming people to Downtown Syracuse to get a facelift

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A sign welcoming people to Downtown Syracuse will soon be getting a facelift after a neighbor noticed and many more chimed-in to say the sign, in fact, isn’t very welcoming.

In late January, David Haas, a Syracuse advocate known for his Instagram account “Syracuse History” posted on Facebook about graffiti covering part of the sign on West Genesee Street.

The post caught the attention of Syracuse Common Councilor Joseph Driscoll who decided to champion the project.

“It’s one of those things that you never really notice how important it is,” Driscoll said.

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse and the owner of Digital Hyve, a Syracuse-based marketing agency also chimed-in and offered to help.

“It’s great when social media facilitates more than just strangers arguing with each other…this is just one of those really good things where David made a post and you know it just snowballed from there with more and more people chiming in,” Driscoll added.

After meeting to discuss the project in early February, a committee was formed for the purpose of replacing and re-branding the sign to match the growing downtown.

Communications Director for the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Alice Maggiore told NewsChannel 9 that the committee hopes to finalize a few new sign designs by mid-March.

Coming full circle, neighbors will then be able to vote for their favorite on social media.