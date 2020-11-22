F-M High School learning remotely until Thanksgiving break after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fayetteville-Manlius High School will be learning remotely until Thanksgiving break after the school district learned two staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district was notified Friday that a staff member shared between F-M High School and Eagle Hill Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. The school district was also notified Saturday that a second staff member, who only works at the high school, tested positive for the virus.

The Onondaga County Health Department will contact people directly and ask them to quarantine if they are determined to have been in close contact with either staff member.

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow the Onondaga County Health Department ample time to complete its contact tracing, the F-M High School will be learning remotely on Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24.

All other schools in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will continue with their normal schedules. This includes Eagle Hill Middle School because the health department determined the staff member who tested positive was at Eagle Hill for such a limited time that the school can remain open for in-person learning.

Fayetteville-Manlius High School hopes to resume in-person learning after Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 30.

The two staff members that tested positive and anyone that is identified as a close contact will not return to school until released from quarantine by the local health department.