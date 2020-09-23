FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fayetteville-Manlius High School will have a remote learning day on Thursday, September 24, after it was announced on Wednesday that a student tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement from Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice, it was announced that a student who attends Fayetteville-Manlius High School recently tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result of the positive test, F-M High School will move to remote learning for all of its students on Thursday, September 24.
The high school plans to continue with its hybrid learning model and have students back in class on Friday, September 25.
According to the superintendent’s statement, the Onondaga County Department of Health is preforming contact tracing, and will be in touch with anyone who may have been in close contact with the student who tested positive.
The superintendent says all elementary and middle schools within the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will continue to operate on their regular schedules.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- DeWitt Police Chief Chase Bilodeau speaks to NewsChannel 9 ahead of public comment session
- F-M High School will have remote learning day Thursday after student tests positive for COVID-19
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge Media Availability 9/23
- Latest New York foliage report
- Woman stabbed multiple times as her home was burglarized Tuesday afternoon near the Valley
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App