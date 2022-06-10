FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On May 24, a 13-year-old brought a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun to Ed Smith K-8 School.
Six days later, on May 30, Syracuse Police investigated a social media video that showed a man brandishing a weapon in the parking lot of Huntington School in the middle of the night.
Most recently, on Monday, June 6, Auburn High School was dismissed early after police investigated a tip about a weapon on campus. Now, an F-M middle school has increased its police presence after an email threat on Thursday.
According to a letter sent to Fayetteville-Manlius families by Superintendent Craig J. Tice, a “nondescript email threat” was sent to the Eagle Hill Middle School principal on Thursday evening. Tice says that the generic threat only referenced the recent school shooting tragedy in Uvalde and did not mention the middle school principal’s name, the school district, the school building, or a specific date.
While there was no mention of the district or schools in the email, Tice said that the threat is being taken seriously. The Town Of Manlius Police Department and the school’s information technology department are helping law enforcement investigate the threat.
In addition to investigating the threat, Tice says that there is also an additional police presence at Eagle Hill Middle School.
You can read the full letter below.
Dear F-M families,
For your information, the Eagle Hill Middle School principal received a nondescript email threat late Thursday, June 9, referencing the recent school shooting tragedy in Uvalde. Other than being sent to the principal’s school email address, there were no distinguishing features that mentioned her by name, the school district, the school building by name or a specific date.
While this was a generic threat with no mention of our district or its individual schools, we are taking it seriously. School officials have collaborated with the Town of Manlius Police Department and our school district instructional technology department to assist law enforcement as they investigate. The Manlius Police Department (with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation) will lead any further investigation. Because it is an active police investigation, I am unable to forward or share any specific details related to the email correspondence.
There was and will continue to be an additional police presence at Eagle Hill today. Staff members at all schools have been informed of the email threat, and as always, we are encouraging everyone if they see or hear something concerning, to say something, whether it is to a trusted adult or an administrator. Our Let’s Talk Anonymous Tips feature is always available as another option for sharing information.
We are all on heightened alert given the recent acts of violence across our country, and I know that many parents are feeling a sense of anxiety as they send their children to school. Please know that keeping our schools safe is a priority across the F-M district, and we must all continue to work together to provide a safe teaching and learning environment for the entire F-M community.
Thank you for your attention in this matter.
Sincerely,
Craig J. Tice, Ph.D. Superintendent of Schools