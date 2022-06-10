FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On May 24, a 13-year-old brought a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun to Ed Smith K-8 School.

Six days later, on May 30, Syracuse Police investigated a social media video that showed a man brandishing a weapon in the parking lot of Huntington School in the middle of the night.

Most recently, on Monday, June 6, Auburn High School was dismissed early after police investigated a tip about a weapon on campus. Now, an F-M middle school has increased its police presence after an email threat on Thursday.

According to a letter sent to Fayetteville-Manlius families by Superintendent Craig J. Tice, a “nondescript email threat” was sent to the Eagle Hill Middle School principal on Thursday evening. Tice says that the generic threat only referenced the recent school shooting tragedy in Uvalde and did not mention the middle school principal’s name, the school district, the school building, or a specific date.

While there was no mention of the district or schools in the email, Tice said that the threat is being taken seriously. The Town Of Manlius Police Department and the school’s information technology department are helping law enforcement investigate the threat.

In addition to investigating the threat, Tice says that there is also an additional police presence at Eagle Hill Middle School.

You can read the full letter below.