F-M product Anthony Angello scores first NHL goal with the Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –
During warm-ups Anthony Angello didn’t even know if he would play. 17 minutes into the first period, Angello scored his first NHL goal, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 win over Toronto.
With Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup due to an illness, Angello got the start in his place.
Playing in just his 5th NHL game, Angello scored his first goal, deflecting home a Marcus Pettersson shot from the point.
With the win over Toronto, the Pittsburgh Penguins take over first place in the Metropolitan Division.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App