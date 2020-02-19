F-M product Anthony Angello scores first NHL goal with the Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

During warm-ups Anthony Angello didn’t even know if he would play. 17 minutes into the first period, Angello scored his first NHL goal, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 win over Toronto.

With Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup due to an illness, Angello got the start in his place.

Playing in just his 5th NHL game, Angello scored his first goal, deflecting home a Marcus Pettersson shot from the point.

With the win over Toronto, the Pittsburgh Penguins take over first place in the Metropolitan Division.

You can learn all about Anthony Angello's first NHL goal, straight from the man himself!



You'll also learn that Jared McCann can predict the future…? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nhIU6Ey8Nn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 19, 2020