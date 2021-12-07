F-M voters approve $52 million facilities project: What’s in it?

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fayetteville-Manlius School District residents approved a $52 million facilities project proposal on December 7. This proposal will modernize and expand F-M High School, according to the district.

The proposal passed in a 611 to 438 vote.

Superintendent Craig J. Tice said, “We are so grateful that our residents have authorized the district to move forward with this project. This project will provide the opportunity for Fayetteville-Manlius High School to finally meet the needs of all of its students.”

Construction will not begin until spring or summer 2023, according to the school district.

What’s included in this project?

Addition to House 2 that would create a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) wing

Asbestos abatement

Auditorium acoustical upgrades

Classroom renovations and enhancements

Consolidated main office suite and new nurse’s office adjacent to the single-point of entry near the auditorium

Fire alarm and public address system upgrades

HVAC replacement to improve ventilation and air filtration, including the addition of air conditioning in House 2

Major mechanical system upgrades

New auxiliary gym adjacent to the wellness center

New broadcast journalism space adjacent to the auditorium

New elevator and staircase by House 2 main entrance

New fire lane around the back of the building

New learning support center adjacent to the expanded cafeteria

New photography instructional space adjacent to the art classrooms

Sidewalk and asphalt replacement

Stadium turf replacement

Two-story cafeteria addition and renovation with hallways to connect House 1 and 2 to improve the pedestrian traffic flow and building security

While the district says it plans to use a combination of state building aid and money from its capital reserve fund for the project, it is still estimated that the project will result in a tax increase of 1.89% — or $47.80 — for a home in the town of Manlius assessed at $100,000. This tax would be phased in over a four-year period beginning in 2024-25, according to the school district. According to the district, this equates to an average per-year increase of $11.95 per $100,000 of taxable value.

The district also plans to use $7.2 million from a capital reserve fund. This money comes from a general fund that saves unspent money at the end of each fiscal year. However, the size of this fund is limited and cannot exceed the amount voters decided in 2017.

For updates, you can check www.fmschools.org.