SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A ripple effect of flight cancellations and delays happening across the country Wednesday night, after a computer outage triggered a nationwide ground stop Wednesday morning. The first since September 11th.

More than 41 hundred flights across the country were either delayed or cancelled on Wednesday as a result of this outage, now under investigation by the FAA.

The notice to air missions system went completely offline. Those are warnings or alerts to pilots given before take off, signed off on by the pilot and a dispatcher. So far in Syracuse, 22 flights have been delayed as a result of the issue, another five cancelled.

Janie Jones of San Antonio Texas was in the middle of all the travel chaos. Jones says she was flying in from San Antonio to Syracuse to visit her son her at Fort Drum. She says she was sitting in the Texas airport early Wednesday morning when she was told all flights had been grounded, causing concern.

“I was afraid the system wasn’t going to come back up. I heard things that they were going to come up and then it didn’t come up the way they thought it was going to. Then getting online you think its cyber attacks, you’re afraid to get on the plane not knowing what’s going to happen,” says Jones.

Despite the computer glitch and a delay in her flight, Jones was able to land safely at Syracuse Hancock International Airport Wednesday afternoon. She’s looking forward to seeing her son.

It’s expected the issues stemming from this outage will continue into Thursday and possibly even Friday. If you have a flight booked, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority encourages passengers to check directly with the airline they’re flying to check the status of their flight.