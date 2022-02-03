Update: Sheriff’s Office says at least 12 puppies die in Fabius barn fire

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was killed after the bullet pierced his window and struck him in the torso. Police have identified a suspect, who is believed to have fired the shot during a dispute outside a nearby residence. (Getty Images)

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Update 8:15 a.m. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says at least a dozen puppies died in a barn fire in Fabius early Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to a home on Main Street around 5 a.m. Firefighters found flames coming from a rear barn, which housed at least 12 puppies and heating elements like space heaters.

Several companies responded to the scene and temporarily closed Route 80. Fire investigators say the fire appears to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the barn is a complete loss. No other injuries were reported.

