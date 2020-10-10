Fabius-Pompey Middle/High school going remote next week after COVID-19 case

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Middle school and high school Students in the Fabius-Pompey School District will be learning remotely for the entire upcoming school week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a message posted on the school district’s website, the school district was made aware that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, October 9.

An investigation later revealed that 56 students will also have to quarantine after coming into close contact with the infected staff member.

As a result of a large portion of students needing to quarantine, the school district decided to transition to remote learning for the upcoming school week. Students will be learning remotely from Tuesday, October 13 until Friday, October 16. The school district hopes to bring students back for in-person learning on Monday, October 19, if there are no additional cases of COVID-19 within the school district.

The last time the infected staff member may have come into contact with someone was on October 3. This means the quarantine period for students ends on Saturday, October 17.

The Fabius-Pompey Elementary School has not been impacted by COVID-19 and they will continue with in-person learning this week.