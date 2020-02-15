POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shelby Miner had a legitimate shot at advancing to the State Tournament earlier this week.
The 15-year-old bowler from Pompey has a bright future in the sport.
Her mother watched nearby, taking in every moment as Shelby competed. Her mother didn’t know if she would ever bowl again.
Shelby was involved in a crash in December 2018 that claimed the life of her father Bill. Shelby was seriously injured and was in the hospital for weeks.
“For a while, I didn’t even know I did bowl. For a little bit I couldn’t bowl because I wasn’t physically strong enough,” Shelby said. “It was always my motivation.”
She was able to find the strength to bowl again and gets stronger every day. She had a strong showing at Secitonals.
Click below to see her full interview and how she continues to honor her father’s legacy by bowling.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: 2/14/2020
- George Lynch shares life lessons with students: Victory over Violence
- Pompey teen has ‘miraculous recovery’ after crash, continues bowling
- Migrant shelters begin to empty, even as wave of Brazilians arrive at US-Mexico border
- Dozens of transgender migrants arrive at border, want asylum in US
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App