Pompey teen has ‘miraculous recovery’ after crash, continues bowling

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shelby Miner had a legitimate shot at advancing to the State Tournament earlier this week.

The 15-year-old bowler from Pompey has a bright future in the sport.

Her mother watched nearby, taking in every moment as Shelby competed. Her mother didn’t know if she would ever bowl again.

Shelby was involved in a crash in December 2018 that claimed the life of her father Bill. Shelby was seriously injured and was in the hospital for weeks.

“For a while, I didn’t even know I did bowl. For a little bit I couldn’t bowl because I wasn’t physically strong enough,” Shelby said. “It was always my motivation.”

She was able to find the strength to bowl again and gets stronger every day. She had a strong showing at Secitonals.

