Face coverings required at Aldi stores starting July 27

(WSYR-TV) — Aldi grocery stores joined a list of several other stores that will begin requiring face coverings for all of its customers on Friday.

According to a statement on their website, all Aldi’s customers will be required to wear a face covering or a mask beginning July 27, in order to enter the store.

The statement said in part, “The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority. With that focus in mind, effective July 27, face coverings will be required to enter ALDI stores. We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus.”

Aldi says if you are unable to wear a face covering, you should take advantage of their grocery delivery or curbside pickup services.

Other companies who have recently required face masks be worn by all of their customers include, Walmart, CVS, Target and Starbucks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Wednesday, April 15 requiring face masks be worn in public.